Minibus hits man on Mandai Road, driver had no licence

Army personnel from a nearby camp rushed to the scene to help the victim. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Feb 20, 2019 06:00 am

A 46-year old man was hit by a minibus on Mandai Road travelling towards Woodlands Road on Monday morning. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police were alerted to the accident at about 8.50 am.

A passer-by, Mr Qiu Guoxing, 64, told Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News that the victim was walking with a group of friends before he was hit.

Mr Qiu added that the man was bleeding from his head after the accident and his friends were trying to help him with his injuries.

He also told Shin Min that six army personnel from a nearby camp rushed to the scene to help the victim.

An SCDF spokesman told The New Paper that the victim was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by an ambulance.

A police spokesman told TNP that a male driver was arrested for driving a vehicle without the owner's consent. He added that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence.

Investigations are ongoing. - SAMUEL DEVARAJ

