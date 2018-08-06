Minister: Self-help groups vital in helping needy

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung (second from right) said self-help groups have played a "critical and irreplaceable role" in complementing the Government's efforts to enhance social mobility.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday called on self-help groups to work more closely with his ministry to provide academic and social support for students from vulnerable families.

This is especially necessary for those who are on the verge of dropping out of school, he said.

Noting the ongoing debate about inequality here, Mr Ong said self-help groups have played a "critical and irreplaceable role" in complementing the Government's efforts to enhance social mobility.

This is despite these groups having a combined budget of $80 million last year - less than the budgets of some government ministries.

"Although their budgets are not very big, they are an important and integral part of the help infrastructure we have for needy families and children from vulnerable families," he said at the official launch of a self-help group centre in Yishun.

Named Vibrance @ Yishun, the centre is a joint initiative among four self-help groups - the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC), the Eurasian Association, the Singapore Indian Development Association and Yayasan Mendaki.

ENRICHMENT PROGRAMMES

It offers programmes for students from various socio-economic backgrounds.

These include enrichment programmes for levels ranging from kindergarten to O levels, as well as a collaboration with tech giant Google on a coding programme for students.

Mendaki chief executive Rahayu Buang said partnerships allow the groups to tap on one another's strengths.

"Most importantly, Vibrance @ Yishun focuses on helping children from needy families," said Mr Ong, who is the chairman of CDAC.

Programmes targeted at those from vulnerable backgrounds include homework programmes by Mendaki and CDAC which provide after-school support for students.

Since the soft launch of Vibrance @ Yishun in January, more than 600 students have attended programmes at the centre - 57 per cent of whom are from households in the lowest income percentile.

Said Mr Ong: "I hope (Vibrance @ Yishun) is successful, and if it is, we will definitely study if there are opportunities to open more centres such as this."