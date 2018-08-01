Minister urges SMU graduates to be adaptable, 'daring' and 'curious'

Be like a power adapter.

That was the advice Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had for Singapore Management University (SMU) graduates receiving their degrees yesterday, as he highlighted the need to stay adaptable and connected in a rapidly changing world.

From Argentina, where he was last week for a G20 Finance Ministers meeting to Amsterdam, "wherever I found myself, my adapter allowed me to plug in, draw power from the places I went, and stay connected," he said, in his speech at the opening ceremony of SMU's Commencement 2018.

The ability to stay connected "will be more important than ever" as Singapore positions itself as Asia's global node of technology, innovation and enterprise.

"I encourage you to be daring, curious and to have the openness to know the region well and see the world," he told the 300 graduates from the Lee Kong Chian School of Business.

"By engaging with different people all over the world, you will share experiences and knowledge that will take you and your organisations further..."

Growing up in a multi-cultural society and being bilingual has already helped Singaporeans venture out of the country. But going forward, there will be a need to adapt not only to changes in location, but to changes in technology and the nature of work, said Mr Heng.

And that means having "to develop our cultural sensitivity and fluency in the different political climates, business environments and social contexts of other countries".

Mr Heng also emphasised the importance of being able to pursue one's passions.

"You are an engine in your own right. So even as you stay connected and adaptable to changes, you will have your own sparks of inspiration, and energise others with your own unique current."

Yesterday's event was the first of the university's 11 commencement ceremonies to be held over four days.

A total of 1,919 students are receiving their bachelor's degrees, with 86 of them receiving double degrees. Postgraduate degrees such as a master's or doctorate were being awarded to another 988.

At the ceremony, Mr Heng also paid tribute to outgoing SMU president Arnoud De Meyer for leading the university through a new phase of growth and excellence in the past eight years.