Ministers debunk myths about agreement between Singapore and India

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who was deputy chief negotiator for the US-Singapore FTA, and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng yesterday addressed five misconceptions about the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca).

l Myth: Ceca obliges Singapore to give Indian workers free entry into Singapore.

Fact: Ceca does not give Indian nationals unfettered access to Singapore's labour market.

All foreign nationals, including Indian professionals and intra-corporate transferees (ICTs), have to meet prevailing work pass criteria before they may work in Singapore.

ICTs are a company's employees who move from one country to another. They consistently make up a small number here, about 4,200 last year, of whom 500 were from India. Overseas ICTs must fulfil additional criteria to meet the definition encapsulated in Singapore's free trade agreements (FTAs).

Under Ceca, such transferees must have worked at least six months in the parent company, among other requirements. They can stay in Singapore for a total term of eight years at most.

"The number of ICTs coming in under our FTAs, and in particular Ceca, is a very, very small number relative to the total number of EPs (Employment Passes)," said Dr Tan.

l Myth: Ceca gives Indian nationals privileges for citizenship or permanent residency.

Fact: Mr Ong pointed to Chapter 9 of the agreement on the movement of natural persons.

The chapter makes it clear that the Government's ability to regulate immigration and foreign manpower is not affected by the trade pact. The Government also "retains full rights to decide who can enter the country to live, to work or become permanent residents or citizens".

l Myth: Ceca obliges Singapore to allow the entry of Indian dependants and for them to work in Singapore.

Fact: All work pass holders need to meet the Manpower Ministry's prevailing criteria to bring in dependants.

Dr Tan said the vast majority of dependants do not work during their stay in Singapore.

The number of dependant's pass holders who have sought employment here via a letter of consent is about 1 per cent of work pass holders.

In May, rules were changed so dependants now have to qualify for a work pass on their own merit.

l Myth: There is a separate category of "professional visas" for the 127 professions listed in Annex 9A of Ceca.

Fact: There is no such separate category.

Mr Ong noted the Progress Singapore Party had claimed that Indian nationals in these 127 professions "can all freely come to work here for one year".

"This is false, because as I explained earlier, all foreign PMEs have to meet our work pass conditions in order to work here," he said.

l Myth: The nationality profile of the foreign workforce has been influenced by Ceca. Fact: The nationality composition of the workforce is an outcome of the sectors it has chosen to focus on, as well as global demand and supply of workers with relevant skill sets.

The rapid growth of Singapore's digital economy has attracted tech talent from India.

That 25 per cent of EP holders last year were from India, compared with 14 per cent in 2005, was not the result of any favourable treatment to Indian EP holders, said Dr Tan.

Good jobs have been created for Singaporeans. From 2005 to 2020, the number of local PMEs grew by more than 380,000.