Ministers laud artists for Golden Horse wins
Politicians here have congratulated Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann for her win at the 56th Golden Horse Awards held in Taipei on Saturday.
The Singapore-based actress won the Best Leading Actress award for her performance in Wet Season, local film-maker Anthony Chen's second feature-length film.
Yeo, 42, won the Best Supporting Actress award in 2013 for Chen's debut film, Ilo Ilo.
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat congratulated Yeoyesterday. In a Facebook post, he said he caught the film at the opening of the Singapore International Film Festival last Thursday.
Wet Season, about a Chinese-language teacher (Yeo) struggling with infertility and a loveless marriage, is now playing in cinemas here.
A Land Imagined, the other Singapore film up for awards, won Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Film Score, going to local film-maker Yeo Siew Hua and Singaporean composer Teo Wei Yong respectively.
On the award recipients' achievements, Mr Heng said: "I hope this will continue to inspire and spur our local film-makers to share more uniquely Singapore stories, at home and abroad!"
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said on Facebook yesterday: "I am so proud of our artists' achievements. Their dedication and passion to perfect their craft are most inspiring."
A Land Imagined is about a police investigator who tries to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a Chinese construction worker at a land reclamation site.
It has been selected as Singapore's entry in the Academy Awards' Best International Feature Film category. - PRISCA ANG
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now