Minor outbreak of conjunctivitis at SAF camp

An outbreak of conjunctivitis at an army camp this week has affected nine servicemen.

The New Paper learnt of the outbreak through a tip-off.

Responding to queries from TNP yesterday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) confirmed the minor outbreak at Stagmont Camp in Choa Chu Kang.

Mindef said the nine servicemen were affected over the past week and that eight of them have recovered and returned to camp.

The remaining serviceman was put on medical leave till yesterday.

"To contain the outbreak, affected servicemen were all promptly attended to by the medical officer and sent home on medical leave," said the spokesman.

"The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has well-established control measures in place to minimise the spread of conjunctivitis.

"These include enforcement of personal hygiene, cleaning of accommodation and common areas with disinfectant, and minimising contact with the affected servicemen."

Stagmont Camp is the home of the SAF's Signals formation.

The Mindef spokesman added that the SAF's operations have not been affected by these cases.

She said: "The SAF will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to ensure the well-being and health of our servicemen."