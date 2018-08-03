Miss Universe Singapore finalists break beauty mould

In line with this year’s theme, The Beauty of Empowerment, Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2018 has opened up the national edition of the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant to feature women who may fall outside the conventional idea of a beauty queen.



Miss Nicol Hunt has three prominent tattoos on her right rib, right arm and upper back, and feels the inkings are a form of self-expression and body art.



She is one of 15 finalists unveiled at a media session on Aug 3 on board the Genting Dream, a mega luxury cruise ship with 18 decks and over 1,600 cabins.



The 25-year-old photographer, who is of Chinese, Malay, French and Irish descent, told The New Paper: “Tattoos have been around (since) the Stone Age and it’s an expression of beauty for some tribes. To me, it’s how I (choose) to express myself. I can understand why some people would not accept it but I’m fond of my (body) art. At the end of the day, MUS is embracing diversity and tattoos (are) another form of beauty - that is empowerment.”

Miss Hunt remains steadfast that her tattoos are part of her and will be on show during the course of the competition.

Other finalists who do not conform to traditional beauty standards are Hilary Rupawalla, a 26-year-old lawyer who is of Chinese and Indian descent.

She said she always looked different from her peers growing up.

“I am curvy and I have curly hair. Back in school, I was teased about my race and size," she said.

Miss Tyen Rasif feels that having a muscular, toned physique does not undermine a woman’s femininity.

The 22-year-old fitness buff and bodybuilder said: “I am aware that my body type is more muscular. I have developed shoulders and a wider back. I don’t fit the mould of a typical pageant girl but MUS is more than just being a model - she is a role model."

For the full story, read The New Paper on Monday (Aug 6).