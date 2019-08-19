Missing man’s body found a day after he fell into the sea at Punggol

Officers from the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force searching for the man near Punggol Point Jetty.

The body of a 56-year-old man was found yesterday afternoon, a day after he was reported missing near Punggol Point Jetty.

It is believed that the man, whose identity has not been revealed, was fishing when he fell into the water off the boardwalk near the jetty.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) found the body at about 2.30pm yesterday - some 20 hours after police were alerted, at 6.48pm on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Straits Times understands that the search for the man, which started on Saturday evening, continued through the night with divers brought in.

Mr Francis Ng, chief executive of restaurant chain House of Seafood, told The Straits Times that some of his staff had seen the man fall into the water.

500M FROM JETTY

It had happened about 500m from Punggol Point Jetty, along the Punggol Promenade Nature Walk and in front of his restaurant.

"Some of my staff saw one of the people, who was fishing, fall in... and he was swept away by the current," Mr Ng said.

His staff also told him that several eyewitnesses had seen the man climb over the railing along the boardwalk.

The man was fishing under a tree when the incident occurred, he added.

The man's anxious family members were also seen waiting around Punggol Point Jetty yesterday as the search was underway.

Punggol Point Jetty is located near Punggol Settlement.

Once a quiet and small jetty, the area is now a popular fishing spot, with a playground and lookout decks.

There are also various restaurants there, as well as bars and bicycle rental shops.

The police are investigating the case as unnatural death.