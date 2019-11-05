Mixed reactions from businesses to banning of e-scooters on footpaths

Business reaction to the ban of e-scooters on footpaths and the prohibition of sharing services were mixed.

Some warned of the possible effects the ban would have while others were already bracing themselves for the impact.

FOOD DELIVERY FIRMS

There are about 7,000 personal mobility device (PMD) riders engaged by the three major food delivery companies here - GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

Grab said more than a third of its delivery riders rely on e-scooters and warned customers of longer wait times and a possible increase in cancellations.

It plans to engage the Government on the possibility of allowing riders who have displayed responsible behaviour to continue using e-scooters for delivery under certain conditions.

Deliveroo said it will stop working with any riders found using an e-scooter on footpaths and expects a minimal impact to deliveries as PMD and e-bike riders make up only five per cent of its 6,000-strong fleet.

PMD riders make up about 12 per cent of Foodpanda's fleet. The company did not respond to queries by press time.

SHARING OPERATORS

Grab will also start to progressively suspend its shared e-scooter service GrabWheels and all existing ride-plans will be refunded to users' credit cards in the next 30 days.

It said: "Grab remains committed to serving Singapore and will explore other ways to serve our users with alternative active mobility options."

RETAILERS

Mr Jay Jin, general manager of Kernel Scooter, said the ban could result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses for sellers here as they had poured money and effort into stocking up on UL2272-certified inventory.

Mr Chew Boon Hur, general manager of retailer Mobot, was more sanguine and said he is not sure yet how much sales will dip.

He told TNP: "We are trying to see how consumers are dealing with it... There will be customers who are going to hold back their decision, so there is bound to be a dip in business."