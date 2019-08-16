Mobile scam victims have lost $24,000 from January to May

Victims of mobile phone scams on e-commerce platforms have lost at least $24,000 in the first five months of this year.

The police said in an advisory yesterday that at least 71 reports were made about such scams from January to May. Victims often ended up with unwanted loans trying to buy mobile phones online.

Some provided their NRIC, SingPass or bank account details when told to sign up for an instalment plan. A sum of money was then deposited into their bank accounts, and the scammers demanded repayment with interest.

Other victims were offered loans to buy mobile phones, and money was later deposited in their bank accounts, regardless of whether they agreed to the loan. They were told to repay the "loan" with interest.

The police advised the public not to reveal personal information such as NRIC, SingPass or bank account details to strangers or unverified sources.

Those who receive a sum of money in their bank account from an unknown source should not use it. Report this to the bank and police immediately.

Check the track record and background of a firm or seller before making any purchase.

Call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or go online to www.police.gov.sg/iwitness to provide information related to such scams.Call the National Crime Prevention Council's X Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664 to give information on unlicensed moneylenders.

For more scam-related advice, call 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg