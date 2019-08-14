MOE: 2020 school year for primary, secondary schools to start on Jan 2

The school year for 2020 for all primary and secondary schools will start next year on Thursday, Jan 2, and end on Friday, Nov 20, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday.

For year one students in junior colleges and Millennia Institute (MI) and year two students in MI, the 2020 school year will begin on Feb 5 and end on Nov 27.

The remainder of students will start school on Jan 6.

As per usual, there will be four vacation periods for schools, JCs and MI.

There will be a total of 11 public holidays and three additional scheduled school holidays, namely Youth Day (July 5), Teacher's Day (Sept 4) and Children's Day (Oct 9).

As Youth Day falls on a Sunday, the following Monday (July 6) will be the scheduled school holiday.