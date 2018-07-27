MOE fires teacher accused of getting student to buy drugs for her

The teacher accused of giving money to her student to buy drugs on her behalf has been dismissed.

In 2016, Ms Celesta Ee Qiying, a co-curricular activity staff member of Meridian Secondary School, had confided in Khairul Naim Mohamad Nasir about her methamphetamine consumption. He was still a student of the school then.

MOE STATEMENT

In a statement, a Ministry of Education (MOE) spokesman said: "Once MOE was informed of the investigation, we suspended Ms Celesta Ee from duty in September last year so that she had no contact with the school. She has since been dismissed from service."

The spokesman said teachers are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the integrity of the profession and the trust placed in them.

"MOE takes a very serious view of misconduct by teachers. Teachers who fail to comply with our standards of conduct and discipline will be subjected to disciplinary action, including dismissal from service - which was precisely the outcome here," added the spokesman.

Court proceedings revealed that Khairul, now 20, had offered to help the teacher find a cheaper drug supplier. Ms Ee gave him $200 to buy methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

Khairul was caught on Aug 29 last year during a spot check by Central Narcotics Bureau officers. Drugs were found in his home, and his urine tested positive for cannabis.

His lawyer Anil Balchandani said his client never sold the teacher methamphetamine, but bought it on her behalf with her money.

On Tuesday, Khairul was sentenced to probation of two years and three months after pleading guilty in January to one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and cannabis consumption.

As part of his probation, he would have to stay in a hostel for nine months. He must also undergo drug intervention programmes and perform 210 hours of community service.