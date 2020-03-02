MOE gives Raffles Institution all clear to resume classes today

Students and staff members will return to Raffles Institution (RI) today, as classes resume following a closure last Friday.

The school was closed after a Secondary 1 student was confirmed last Thursday to be infected by the coronavirus.

The 12-year-old Singaporean boy, who is Case 96, is a family member of Case 94, a 64-year-old Singaporean woman who was confirmed to be infected on Feb 26. They are not currently linked to any known clusters.

In an update on its frequently asked questions (FAQs) section yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it decided the school was ready to reopen, having considered the lack of an infection cluster in the school, the student's activity since becoming unwell and the precautions taken by RI.

MOE said the source of infection was outside of the school, and the student has not been to the school since becoming unwell on Feb 21.

It also said RI has been cleaning the compound daily, practising social distancing among students and checking on their health, and keeping those who are unwell away.

MOE said those who had close and sustained contact with Case 96 have been traced, and will be either quarantined or placed on leave of absence.

"Hence, we have decided that RI is ready to reopen," it said.

"MOE will not hesitate to suspend the school for a suitable duration when the situation justifies it."

Classes at the MOE Language Centre in Bishan, which the boy had been to, were likewise suspended for a day as a precautionary measure to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfecting.

For the same reasons as RI, there is no need to suspend classes further, as the risk of transmission is low, said MOE.

Students from the centre who were in contact with the infected boy will also be quarantined or put on leave of absence.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung shared the MOE page in a post on Facebook yesterday.

"With another one of our students being diagnosed with Covid-19, we have updated our FAQs to answer some of your top questions," he wrote.

"While parents are understandably concerned, let us also remember to support our students, teachers and staff during this time."