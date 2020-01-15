MOE kindergartens open for online registration on Feb 7

MOE kindergartens were set up in 2014 to provide quality and affordable pre-school education.

The online registration exercise for Ministry of Education (MOE) Kindergarten 1 (K1) admission for next year will open from 9am on Feb 7, said MOE in a news release yesterday.

Registration closes at 4pm on Feb 11.

A total of 36 MOE kindergartens will be open for registration for those entering K1 next year.

This is an increase from 29 kindergartens last year.

Registration is open to children of citizens and permanent residents born between Jan 2, 2016, and Jan 1, 2017.

Before registering through the MOE kindergarten website, parents can visit the pre-schools' open houses on Feb 1 and Feb 8 to tour the facilities and learn more about them.

They will be informed of the registration outcome by March 31.

More information on registration and the open houses can be found on the MOE kindergarten website at www.moe.gov.sg/mk - HIDAYAH ISKANDAR