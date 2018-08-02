MOE to step up vigilance after misconduct by teachers

One teacher got her student to buy her drugs.

Another molested his male student.

A third teacher committed indecent acts on his female student.

The latest case of a National Junior College teacher being sacked for sending his female students inappropriate text messages has again thrown the teaching profession into disrepute.

Referring to the drug case, where the teacher was fired, a Ministry of Education spokesman told The New Paper it will be working closely with schools to step up vigilance to ensure the safety of students.

The spokesman added that MOE was stringent in its selection process, which included various screening processes and a panel interview with experienced senior educators.

The spokesman added: "In the service, we continue to emphasise our high expectations of educators' conduct, through regular conversations within the teaching fraternity to share and reiterate the Code of Professional Conduct for Educators."

The code was rolled out in 2013 and provides guidelines for teachers, including rules regarding personal relationships with students.

The MOE spokesman said: "We take a serious view of every case where staff fall short of expected standards. To safeguard the well-being of our students, MOE is working closely with schools to step up vigilance."

MOE declined to elaborate on the details.

In the drug case, Ms Celesta Ee Qiying, a staff member of Meridian Secondary School, told her student, Khairul Naim Mohamad Nasir, now 20, about her methamphetamine consumption in 2016.

He offered to help her find a cheaper drug supplier, and Ms Ee gave him $200 to buy methamphetamine.

CAUGHT

Khairul was caught on Aug 29 last year during a spot check by Central Narcotics Bureau officers.

Last week, he was sentenced to probation of two years and three months after pleading guilty in January to one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and cannabis consumption.

The MOE spokesman told TNP the school was informed about the incident when Khairul was arrested.

The MOE spokesman said: "Once MOE was informed of the investigation, we suspended Ms Celesta Ee from duty in September 2017 so that she had no contact with the school. She has since been dismissed from service."