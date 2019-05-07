MOE streamlines DSA process for secondary schools

The Ministry of Education building in Buona Vista.

Students interested in applying for Direct School Admission (DSA) to secondary schools next year may do so from tomorrow to June 4.

The DSA application process has been streamlined for students and parents through a centralised online portal.

There will also be no more fees for applications.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement yesterday: "Application through the portal is free-of-charge, to remove financial barriers and to encourage all students with the talent and potential, regardless of their background, to apply for DSA."

Applicants will only need to fill in one online form to apply to multiple schools, and will not be required to submit other documents with their application.

Information like student details, academic records and school achievements will be automatically shared with the schools they apply to.

Mrs Peggy Lim Mui Lee, 48, helped her son with his DSA application in 2012.

She said: "In the past, it was a hassle to submit all the documents. The new system, where you submit applications online, is definitely a welcome change."

For authentication purposes, the portal requires one parent's SingPass to login.

All secondary schools will now follow a common application timeline.

Students interested in applying for DSA can visit www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/direct-admissions/dsa-sec for more information.

- DANIEL BURGESS