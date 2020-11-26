MOH to conduct Covid-19 tests for stallholders near Tekka Centre

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be conducting Covid-19 testing near Little India MRT for stallholders in and around Tekka Centre.

The testing operations, which will take place today, are part of the progressive rollout of community surveillance testing, said the ministry yesterday.

MOH announced seven new coronavirus cases yesterday, all of which were imported. They were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories for the 15th day in a row.

This was the longest stretch without a community case since the first coronavirus case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23. There were 12 days between the first reported case, which was imported, and the first recorded community cases on Feb 4.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,190.

Of the seven new cases, one was a 58-year-old male permanent resident who returned from India.

There was also a 22-year-old female student's pass holder who also returned from India, as well as four work permit holders aged between 23 and 41 who returned from India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The remaining case was a 36-year-old male short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Ukraine to board a ship docked in Singapore as a crew member.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week, said MOH.

With 12 cases discharged yesterday, 58,076 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 42 patients remain in hospital while 29 are recuperating in community facilities. One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

7 New cases

28 Deaths

0 New cases in community

12 Discharged yesterday

7 Imported cases

42 In hospital

58190 Total cases

58076 Total recovered