MOH lists activities to be avoided for 7 days after Covid-19 jab

Swimming, cycling, lifting of heavy weights, and ball and racket games are some of the activities individuals should avoid for seven days after receiving their first and second doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The clarification in an MOH advisory on Monday followed an amended recommendation that people should avoid strenuous physical activity after either of their mRNA Covid-19 vaccine doses.

An earlier advisory on June 11 recommended that those vaccinated avoid strenuous physical activity for one week after their second dose of an mRNA Covid-19 jab.

The latest advisory says competitive sports and physical education classes should also be avoided as they are considered strenuous.

Physical activities that are safe to do one week post-vaccination include casual walking, stretching, working while standing, and housework.

“We recommend that everyone, in particular adolescents and men (under) 30 years, avoid strenuous physical activity, such as intense exercise, for one week after the first and second doses,” said MOH in the latest advisory.

“During this time, if you develop any chest pain, shortness of breath or abnormal heartbeats, you should seek medical attention immediately.”

The ministry said it updated its recommendation based on new data here and internationally.

In its Covid-19 vaccine safety update on Monday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said a 16-year-old male had a heart attack shortly after a strenuous weightlifting session at a gym six days after he received his first dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Investigations are ongoing.

The HSA safety update said seven of 12 cases here of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) occurring in individuals after they had an mRNA vaccine involved men under 30.

This is higher than expected for this age group, it said.

Cardiologists contacted by The Straits Times yesterday agreed that it was wise to refrain from even moderate exercise for at least a week after vaccination.

Moderate exercise can include weight training, brisk walking, slow jogging (5kmh to 6kmh), cycling or swimming.

“Given the new knowledge of the risk of myocarditis occurring in young males after Covid-19 vaccination, it is prudent that exercises, particularly those of moderate to high intensity, be withheld for a week,” said Professor Tan Huay Cheem, a senior consultant at the Department of Cardiology at the National University Heart Centre, Singapore.

“This is because we are unable to predict who will develop myocarditis after vaccination, even if the incidence is low.”