MOH to look at how to better support caregivers

A review is under way to improve the support for caregivers of seniors.

The initiative includes looking at ways to empower caregivers and make it easier for them to find the support they need, said Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong yesterday.

He noted the growing need for caregivers among Singapore's ageing population.

"We want the elderly to age in place, and to do that we must have a strong caregiver support system," he said.

"I think there are some gaps, so we want to review it (and) see how we can strengthen it."

The Ministry of Health (MOH) started consulting caregivers, care providers and other industry professionals for the review last month. It expects to complete consultations by the end of the year and put out a set of recommendations next year.

By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be over 65.

At the same time, smaller family sizes mean that the old-age support ratio will drop from 4.8 to 2.1 in that time.

Mr Tong said many caregivers are not young and may find the work physically demanding.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a community engagement event for seniors and caregivers in Bedok North.

The Happy Kopitiam sessions, organised by social service organisation Montfort Care, aim to help participants keep mentally and physically healthy.

Madam Ang Ah Gek, 60, attends the sessions weekly and finds that they help her to relieve the stress of caring for her 81-year-old mother.

"It's difficult to care for her," said Madam Ang, who is on long-term medical leave because of a knee problem.

"It is a lot of stress for me."

Those who want to give feedback for the review of support for caregivers of seniors can e-mail the MOH at wecare@moh.gov.sg - LINETTE LAI