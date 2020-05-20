MOH records one community case among 451 new infections

A Singaporean who is a household contact of the Bishan MRT staff member previously confirmed to have the coronavirus was yesterday's only new case outside of the foreign workers' dormitories.

The 30-year-old man began showing symptoms on May 11 and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Monday.

There were another 450 cases, all foreign workers living in dormitories.

It was the second day in a week with just one Singaporean or permanent resident among the new cases.

It was one of several positive signs in yesterday's Covid-19 numbers.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update that of the 1,004 patients who are still in hospital, 10 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) - the lowest number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care since the start of the circuit breaker period.

Yesterday was also the third time in the last 10 days in which there were no new unlinked community cases.

DISCHARGED

A total of 530 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and community facilities yesterday. This means that as of yesterday, 10,365, or about 36 per cent of the total 28,794 Covid-19 patients in Singapore, have recovered from the virus.

For Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders the average number of new daily cases has fallen from six two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The corresponding figures for work permit holders living outside dormitories in the same period are four and one.

The number of cases among Singaporeans, permanent residents and pass holders that are unlinked also decreased from two per day two weeks ago to one in the past week.

Of the new cases, only 1 per cent was unlinked, and contact tracing is ongoing.

MOH also announced two new clusters at 2 Sungei Kadut Street 4 in Kranji and 13 Kaki Bukit Road 4 yesterday.

Among the total number of patients who have yet to be discharged, 17,403 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

In all, 22 patients have died from Covid-19 complications.

