MOH removes two community cases after further tests

The Ministry of Health (MOH) removed two community cases it had earlier announced yesterday, after further tests confirmed the individuals did not have Covid-19.

Initial tests showed they were borderline-positive.

In an update last night, the ministry revised the number of community cases from three to one. The sole case is a permanent resident.

Among the 15 imported cases reported yesterday were four special pass holders who are crew members of a ship that arrived from Malaysia on Sept 23.

They did not disembark, and were subsequently taken to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 while on board.

The other imported cases included three Singaporeans and two permanent residents and one on a short-term visit pass.

ARRIVED

Eight had arrived in Singapore from India between Sept 17 and Sept 28, including two Singaporeans.

The third Singaporean returned from Indonesia on Sept 19.

Two of the others came from France and the Philippines.

MOH confirmed a total of 19 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,784.

Junction Nine in Yishun and the Orchis Food Court at Changi Airport Terminal 1 were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health.

Close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places, which would have been cleaned if necessary.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining three patients.

One was identified earlier as a contact of previous cases, and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission. He was tested during quarantine.

The other two were detected through surveillance testing.