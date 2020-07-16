MOH reports 15 community cases among 249 new infections

Apple Orchard Road, Tekka Centre and Bugis+ are among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

Other places added were Tat Fong Paint at 492 Geylang Road, betting agency Cheng Chew Wah at 20 Frankel Terrace and All India Supermart at 41 Norris Road.

MOH also announced 15 new coronavirus community cases yesterday, comprising three work pass holders and 12 work permit holders.

Although 16 cases in the community were reported yesterday afternoon, MOH said one case has been re-classified following contact tracing.

Five of the community cases were linked to previous cases or clusters. Of these, three cases had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and had been tested during their quarantine to determine their status, even though they were asymptomatic.

The other two linked cases were also asymptomatic.

The remaining 10 community cases were unlinked as of yesterday. Of these, nine cases had been detected as a result of screening of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations are being done for the remaining unlinked case, who was swabbed under enhanced community testing.

There were also five new imported cases. One is a Singaporean who returned from India on July 3. Another two cases are a work pass holder and a student's pass holder.

The fourth case is a long-term visit pass holder whose spouse is a permanent resident.

The last imported case involved a 30-year-old British man here on a short-term pass visit. He was confirmed positive on Tuesday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 229 cases, taking Singapore's total to 46,878.

A dormitory at 11 Tuas Avenue 10 was also cleared, and now houses only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

As a result, the cluster has now been closed, said MOH.

There were no patients in intensive care for the second day in a row yesterday.

By the numbers

249 New cases

27 Deaths

15 New cases in community

42974 Total recovered

46878 Total cases

159 Total in hospital

251 Discharged yesterday

0 In intensive care unit