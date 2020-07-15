MOH reports 347 new cases, as 62-year-old Singaporean man dies

A 62-year-old Singaporean man who had a history of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol died from complications due to Covid-19 yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The patient, identified as Case 17,168, was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on April 30.

Sengkang General Hospital - where the man died - has contacted his family and is extending assistance to them.

He is the 27th patient to die from the virus here.

Seven cases in the community were announced yesterday, including one Singaporean, three work pass holders and three work permit holders.

Three of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters.

They were all identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and were tested during their quarantine to determine their status, even though they were asymptomatic.

The remaining four community cases are currently unlinked. They are all in the construction sector, and were swabbed as part of periodic screening of workers in essential services who are living outside dormitories.

Two imported cases were also announced yesterday. Both are Singaporeans who had returned from India on July 9. They had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving the notice.

Meanwhile, Dian Xiao Er restaurant in Jem was added to the MOH list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients. A second visit to FoodXchange @ Admiralty, located at 8A Admiralty Street, was also added.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up another 338 cases, taking Singapore's total to 46,629.

MOH also announced a new cluster in a dormitory at 96 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace.

The average number of new daily cases in the community has decreased from 14 to 13 cases in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from the daily average of six cases to seven over the same period.

With 196 cases discharged yesterday, 42,723 patients have recovered from the disease.

Of the 161 who remain in hospital, none is in intensive care.

