MOH reports 35 new infections and 3 new clusters

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 35 new Covid-19 infections and identified three new clusters yesterday.

Nine of the cases are imported, making it the first time since March 15 that imported cases have been in the single digits.

There were 26 local cases, with 12 linked to previous ones and 14 currently unlinked. Contact tracing for all unlinked cases are ongoing.

One of the new clusters is the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol which has four cases.

Two of them are new - Cases 860 and 852 are male Indian long-term pass holders who are aged 31 and 22 respectively.

The other two in the cluster are Cases 826 and 829, a 48-year-old Bangladeshi man with a long-term pass and a 34-year-old Indian man with a work pass.

The second new cluster announced yesterday was Wilby Residences, a condominium in Bukit Timah.

Three new cases were identified there - making it a total of seven in the cluster. Two are Singaporean women who both recently travelled to other affected countries.

Case 864, who is 27, recently travelled to the UK and the US, while Case 873, who is 47, recently travelled to Vietnam.

The third person is Case 848, a 41-year-old Taiwanese woman with a long-term pass.

The third new cluster is Hero's at 69 Circular Road, a bar at Boat Quay.

Five cases previously reported - Cases 192, 556, 657, 670 and 813 - were traced to the nightspot.

All the nine imported cases reported yesterday were returning Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders. Among them are three cases from the UK, all Singaporeans aged below 30.

They are Case 862, a 29-year-old man, Case 871, a 19-year-old woman, and Case 874, a 25-year-old woman.

One of the new infections is from the public healthcare sector. Case 853 is a Malaysian man who works at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases as a porter.

The 20-year-old, who was in Malaysia from March 16 to 17, reported the onset of symptoms on Saturday before being confirmed with the virus the following day.

MOH said he had not gone to work after the onset of symptoms.

There were 16 cases discharged yesterday, taking the total number of people who have recovered to 228.

Of the 420 cases still in hospital, 19 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has recorded three deaths so far from the Covid-19 disease.

By the numbers

9 New imported cases

228 Total discharged

26 New local cases

3 Deaths

879 Total cases

420 Total in hospital

16 Discharged yesterday

19 In intensive care unit