MOH will take action against those who sell their Sinovac vaccination slots

Aug 24, 2021 06:00 am

Enforcement action will be taken against people who  exploit others by selling their  Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19  vaccination slots.

Responding to queries from  The Straits Times on Sunday, a  spokesman for the Ministry of  Health (MOH) said: “Individuals with booking slots should not  exploit the situation and take  advantage of people who want  to be vaccinated.”

MOH said it will watch out for  any such acts of selling vaccination slots and “will proceed to  take enforcement action where  warranted”.

Checks by ST last Wednesday  found four bidders on consumer  e-marketplace Carousell offering between $50 and $80 to buy  the slots.

 One of the bidders said his  family member is unable to  receive mRNA vaccines, such as  the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines,  under the national vaccination  programme because of a medical reason.  

The Sinovac vaccine is not  included in Singapore’s national  vaccination programme.

MOH said it has not received  any complaints related to the  online posts.

 It is unclear if any transaction  has taken place. MOH had on  Aug 10 announced that Sinovac  stocks here were being  depleted. Under the Special  Access Route framework, the  Government has allocated  170,000 doses of the Sinovac  vaccine to 31 approved private  healthcare institutions for a  total of 85,000 individuals to  receive two vaccine doses free of  charge.

 The remaining 30,000 doses  of the Government’s stock have  been reserved for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and  long-term pass holders who  have allergic reactions to mRNA  vaccines and for other purposes.

MOH said it has been providing assistance for private healthcare institutions to import more  Sinovac supplies, and estimated  that the new stock will arrive by  the end of September.

In a statement yesterday, a  Carousell spokesman said listings of vaccination slots are  “strictly prohibited” and that  such listings have been removed  from the platform.  – THE STRAITS TIME

