MOM, police investigating after 1-Altitude bar worker dies

The 1-Altitude rooftop bar is 282m above sea level. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/1-ALTITUDE

An employee of a rooftop bar died after he fell into a manhole on its premises over the weekend.

The incident happened at the 1-Altitude's rooftop bar, located on the 63rd storey at One Raffles Place.

The police told The New Paper they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 1.30am on Sunday.

It added that a 26-year-old man was found lying motionless inside a construction manhole.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman said the employee "fell into a 4m-deep pit in an area cordoned off for exterior building cleaning works".

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The rooftop bar at 1-Altitude is located 282m above sea level and is said to be the highest alfresco bar in the world.

A few hours after the incident, the club posted a statement on its official Facebook page.

It said: "To ensure the safety of our guests, 1-Altitude's Rooftop Bar will temporarily be closed due to some rectification works."

TNP understands the bar will be closed until further notice.

When contacted, the management of 1-Altitude said: "We are very saddened about the passing of our colleague and are working closely with his family to provide full assistance during this period of grief."

It added that it will not be issuing further comments out of respect for the family.

The MOM spokesman said the main contractor for the cleaning works is A&P Maintenance Services and the sub-contractor is Clear Vision Cleaning Solutions and added that all exterior cleaning works have been stopped.

MOM and the police are investigating the incident.