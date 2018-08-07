MOM ramped up checks at construction sites for workplace safety

MOM TO INCREASE ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS AT CONSTRUCTION SITES

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has ramped up enforcement operations at construction worksites, with the sector contributing largely to the 20 workplace fatalities recorded in the first half of this year.

There were 19 cases during the same period last year.

In response to questions from Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) and Mr Melvin Yong (Tanjong Pagar GRC), Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad told Parliament yesterday that recent fatal accidents were also prevalent in the manufacturing and commercial diving sectors, with "the use of improper work methods" a common cause of death.

To address this, MOM works with companies to raise awareness of accident risks in their workplaces, engaging industry associations and issuing regular alerts to share learning points from recent accidents.

Falls accounted for about half of the construction sector deaths this year, Mr Zaqy said, and MOM has issued reminders on the proper procedures for doing construction work, especially at height.

Overall, fatalities in the sector declined, from 34 cases in 2013 to just 12 last year.

As part of its enforcement efforts, the ministry would have inspected about 70 per cent of all active construction sites by end-2018, Mr Zaqy said.

NO PLAN TO LIMIT FAMILY MEMBERS IN RENTAL FLAT

There are no plans to impose a limit on the number of family members who can live in a one or two-room rental flat, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, adding there is also no limit on the number of related persons who can buy a flat or rent one on the open market together as a family.

Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), raised the issue of households that might not meet the eligibility requirement for rental flats due to specific circumstances, such as in the case of mothers who are permanent residents and are undergoing a divorce.

Ms Sun Xueling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development, said the Government takes a child-centric approach and will make sure the applicant can provide for their child, and accommodation will be provided for the child.

She also addressed Mr Yam's question regarding the joint singles scheme, especially the case of singles who want to live alone but are unable to find a suitable co-occupant.

She said the numbers of such cases are not large, and when they do crop up, the Housing Board will try to find a suitable individual to co-rent the flat.

She said there are about 60,000 existing HDB rental flats, with another 3,000 units under construction, adding that the Government will continue to monitor the demand for such units and make adjustments as required.

REGIONAL COOPERATION NEEDED TO BATTLE MARINE PLASTIC POLLUTION

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) is committed to addressing marine plastic pollution, said Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor.

Although there are already strict anti-littering laws here and a sound clean-up system that catches litter in waterways before it enters the sea, Dr Khor said tackling the issue most effectively requires international and regional cooperation.

She also responded to Mr Louis Ng's (Nee Soon GRC) question on the provision of incentives to businesses to engage in sustainable behaviour.

She said under the 3R fund established in 2009, the ministry has been co-funding such businesses - $1.36 million has been provided to date - and has redirected 11,000 tonnes of waste from incineration plants.

Mr Ng also suggested that MEWR implement a selective plastic bag charge.

Dr Khor said the ministry has no plans to review the implementation of a plastic bag charge, and it is instead looking at tackling the problem upstream and holistically. - CHEOW SUE-ANN & KOK YUFENG

