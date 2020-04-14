MOM ramps up inspections of factory-converted dormitories

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has stepped up inspections at factory-converted dormitories (FCDs) to ensure living conditions are acceptable in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between last Saturday and yesterday, MOM officers inspected more than 600 FCDs in Sungei Kadut, Tuas and other locations across Singapore.

FCDs are industrial or warehouse developments that have been partially converted to dormitories.

According to MOM, the vast majority of the FCDs inspected have instituted safe distancing measures and health checks for their residents, who were observed to have no well-being or salary issues.

Minor lapses were found in 57 FCDs, with the most prevalent issue being a lack of sickbays and isolation areas. MOM found the cleanliness levels of some FCDs unacceptable and instructed operators to rectify the issues ahead of follow-up inspections.

MOM also conducted inspections yesterday to ensure migrant workers are observing circuit breaker measures. At Tuas View Square, inspectors found 24 work-pass holders gathering in groups. The ministry has revoked their passes and barred them from working here.

In a separate advisory issued yesterday, the ministry said employers must keep work-pass holders in their residences as much as possible.

"... employers must ensure prompt payment of salary and the well-being of their workers," it added, stressing it will take action against employers and workers for irresponsible practices and behaviour.

Employers should cater meals for their workers, said MOM, so they need not leave their quarters. They should also monitor their workers' health and take their temperatures twice daily.

MOM also advised workers to download and activate the TraceTogether app on their smartphones.