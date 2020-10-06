MOM to review punishment framework for illegal deployment of maids

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang was responding to questions on MOM's considerations behind its actions against Mr Liew Mun Leong's family, the former employer of Ms Parti Liyani (above).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will review the punishment framework for employers who illegally deploy their foreign domestic workers (FDWs).

Action will be taken against these employers, whether or not they were aware of the illegal deployment, said Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang.

She said: "This is to remind employers that they are ultimately accountable for their FDWs and should take steps to ensure their household's deployment of their FDWs do not contravene the law."

Ms Gan was responding to questions from Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Yeo Wan Ling on MOM's considerations behind the ministry's actions against the former employer of Ms Parti Liyani.

The former maid had worked for Mr Liew Mun Leong, former chairman of Changi Airport Group.

She had been illegally deployed to clean the office and home of his son, Mr Karl Liew, in exchange for token sums of money.

No action was taken against Mr Liew Mun Leong, but MOM issued a caution to his wife and an advisory notice to his son.

Ms Gan said these moves were in line with actions taken in similar cases previously.

She said from 2017 to last year, there was an average of 550 complaints of illegal deployment each year.

Of these, MOM took action against an average of 155 employers each year for illegally deploying their maids. About 60 of them were issued advisory notices and 80 were issued cautions.

16 FINED EACH YEAR

On average, 16 employers were fined annually between $3,300 and $24,000.

Ms Gan said a review was ongoing for Ms Parti's case.

She had been convicted of stealing from the prominent family but was acquitted following an appeal.

The High Court judge had also outlined several issues on how the case was handled.

Ms Gan said: "Arising from the High Court proceedings, there were observations made, and there is a requirement for MOM to take into consideration the additional information provided to us."

The actions taken against Mr Liew Mun Leong's family were based on information available to MOM from October 2017 to January 2018, Ms Gan said.

She added that the ministry will provide an update once the review is completed.