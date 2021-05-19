MOM sheds light on maid who tested positive but went back to work

Former DJ Jade Rasif (above, left) raised concerns about whether it was safe for her helper to be released on the third day of quarantine after entering Singapore.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has responded to concerns raised by former DJ Jade Rasif on her foreign domestic helper, who was released two days into her stay-home notice (SHN) after arriving from Indonesia.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, MOM said the domestic helper entered Singapore on April 11 and was administered a Covid test on arrival.

"She tested negative on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) (tests) and positive on serology tests, and was assessed to have recovered from an old infection and has antibodies against Covid-19. She was assessed to be safe and allowed to be discharged from SHN on April 13," said the ministry.

Ms Rasif, a social media personality now working full-time as a healthcare worker, took to social media on Sunday and shared her concerns about her helper not having gone through the full quarantine.

Speaking to The New Paper on Monday, Ms Rasif said: "I was a bit shocked and confused as to why my helper was not quarantined. I was under the assumption everyone had to go through the mandatory 14-day quarantine, especially if they arrive from a high-risk country."

Ms Rasif, who paid $2,500 for her helper's quarantine, said she and her family members went for voluntary swab tests, stayed home and wore masks at home as a precautionary measure. She wondered why she was not quarantined after coming into contact with her domestic helper.

The domestic helper was tested again on April 30, and even though she tested positive on the PCR test, MOM said the test could have been picking up dead viral fragments from the old infection. The helper was confirmed to be no longer infectious and discharged on May 9.

"This finding is consistent with the earlier determination of the migrant domestic worker as (having) recovered from an old infection when she first entered Singapore. The migrant domestic worker had not posed a risk to the employer's family," wrote MOM.

In response to Ms Rasif's concerns of why her helper did not have a case number, MOM said those still under clinical assessment do not require case numbers - only active cases do.

Following MOM's statement, Ms Rasif responded via a Facebook comment and said other families in similar situations had been placed on SHN. "I hope you can... provide this clear explanation to the affected parties," she wrote.