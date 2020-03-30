MOM steps up ground efforts to instruct migrant workers

Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officers who visited a field in Kallang yesterday encountered only three or four small groups of mostly foreign domestic workers, sitting far apart from each other. The officers were carrying posters with instructions about the new distancing rules and observing public hygiene in various languages, including Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia and Burmese. Migrant worker groups reported similar scenes at open spaces near Lucky Plaza in Orchard Road and in Little India.

A senior MOM official said such operations helped to instruct workers on the stricter coronavirus control measures. - THE STRAITS TIMES