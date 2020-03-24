MOM takes action against workplaces lacking safe distancing measures

Enforcement action has been taken against 21 workplaces for failing to comply with government advisories on safe distancing measures meant to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement yesterday.

Thirteen stop-work orders and eight remedial orders were issued to workplaces that ignored safe distancing yesterday, the first day of enforcement, MOM said.

These orders will remain in place until rectifications are made.

The inspections target workplaces with a large workforce, such as factories, construction sites and shipyards, as well as collaborative workplaces.

MOM also noted that some companies have adopted additional precautionary measures to protect the well-being of their workers, such as temperature screening.

VULNERABLE

It reminded all employers to place their employees on work-from-home arrangements where possible, especially vulnerable employees such as older workers, pregnant workers and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

For roles requiring workers to be physically present on company sites, employers should ensure wider physical spacing of at least one metre between work stations and seats in meeting rooms, pantries, rest areas and other congregation points, MOM said.

They should also reduce the duration and proximity of physical interactions, stagger working hours, defer non-critical work events and scale down critical work events, as well as implement or enhance shift or split team operations, MOM added in the statement.

"Such measures may require businesses to adjust work processes but are necessary to suppress the spread of Covid-19 and protect our community.

"We also urge employees to practise social responsibility and stay safe by maintaining good personal hygiene and safe distancing," said Mr Silas Sng, commissioner for workplace safety and health.

MOM said that these inspections will continue and appropriate enforcement actions against non-compliant workplaces will be taken.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore also issued a similar advisory yesterday to all financial institutions in Singapore, to implement safe distancing measures in all aspects of their business operations, especially customer touch points.