MOM: Three workplace deaths so far this year

MOM said its inspectors found workers at locations where no means of access were provided and workers had to find their own means to gain access to their work area.

At least three workers have died from workplace accidents since the start of the year.

The deaths come even after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) stepped up checks on worksites and suspended four of them for hazards posing imminent danger to workers.

The latest two accidents involved a Bangladeshi national and an unnamed worker who fell into the sea.

The case involving the 33-year-old Bangladeshi national happened on Jan 11. He died in a worksite accident at Loyang Drive.

He was tasked to shift a structure with three others at the site when a piece of the structure fell and struck him.

The worker was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

In the other accident revealed in a post by MOM, a worker died after falling from a tugboat into the sea.

No further details could be provided as investigations are ongoing.

The two accidents came after a fatal accident at a construction site in Hillview on Jan 8, a case reported by The New Paper.

Then, a 34-year-old Indian national died after a crawler crane rotated and hit a pallet of gas cylinders, which then toppled on him.

In a Facebook post yesterday, MOM said that the deaths do not bode well for workplace safety and health.

The ministry gave an update on the progress of its 400 surprise inspections it announced it will conduct last year, following the nine deaths in November that made the month the deadliest for workers in 2019.

In a two-month enforcement blitz, which started last month, the ministry said it has conducted close to 230 such inspections, resulting in stop-work orders to four workplaces.

The suspension orders will be in force for at least three weeks, and will only be lifted after lapses are rectified and management systems are improved, MOM added.

"We will sustain the momentum of our enforcement operation, taking a tough stance against those who put workers at risk," said MOM.

The ministry also reminded companies to prioritise safety, even as work activities may be ramped up due to the festive period approaching.

"MOM reminds all companies of the need to review work practices and ensure that the necessary safeguards are in place," it said.

"All workers deserve a safe working environment and to return home safe and healthy to their loved ones."