Money mule helped collect, transfer $760k from scams

A money mule for a syndicate travelled to Singapore 14 times last year to collect and transfer criminal proceeds totalling almost $760,000. Malaysian Tan Kim Hui pleaded guilty yesterday to five counts of abetment by conspiracy to help his accomplices retain the benefits of criminal conduct involving more than $670,000.

Tan, 24, committed his offences between April and July last year. He was introduced to the syndicate last year.

As part of the ruse, a fraudster would contact a victim and - pretending to be a police officer - claim the person was under investigation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shi Hao said: "The scammer will then deceive the victim into handing over control of the victim's bank account... money will be withdrawn from the victim's bank account and delivered to 'money mules', who... deliver it to the scammers.

"Sometimes, these victims are tricked by the scammers into helping the scammer transfer monies in the belief that they were assisting police investigations. Such victims are known as 'victim-mules'."

Tan said the syndicate paid him between RM200 (S$66) and RM1,500 for each trip here.

One victim was duped into parting with almost $50,000 in cash, which was handed to a victim-mule before Tan arrived in Singapore on May 9 last year to collect it. Tan committed similar offences involving almost $300,000 last year.

On July 12 last year, he arrived here with an alleged accomplice known as Lay Guo Zheng to collect almost $265,000. A week later, they met a third man in Johor Baru and the trio came here. DPP Foo said Lay collected $50,000 from someone in Chinatown. The trio then went to Yishun where Lay collected an ATM card from a victim-mule and withdrew $8,900 and returned to Malaysia.

Tan will be in court on Nov 12.