More than 100,000 households collect free masks on first day

The queue at the Junction 8 mall in Bishan. Some of the seniors were unhappy about having to wait to collect their masks.

More than 100,000 households have collected their free masks on the first day of Temasek Foundation's mask distribution exercise.

Under the fifth such distribution exercise by Temasek Foundation, each household can collect 50 medical-grade surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks at selected malls and supermarket outlets islandwide from yesterday to Sept 26.

"As at 6pm on Aug 26, we received nearly 105,000 redemptions for a set of medical-grade masks, comprising 50 pieces of surgical masks and 25 pieces of N95 masks," a Temasek Foundation spokesman told The Straits Times.

Queues began forming more than an hour before distribution began at some malls yesterday morning, with safe distancing ambassadors reminding people to maintain their distance while lining up.

Over at Lot One shopping mall in Choa Chu Kang, mall staff could be seen directing early birds to come back later, or to scan a QR code and join a virtual queue.

At Junction 8 mall in Bishan, most of those in line were seniors, some of whom were unhappy about having to wait to collect their masks.

Retired communications professional Michael Loh, 68, said he felt that communication about where to collect the masks had been poor.

He added that staff should have been more flexible about allowing people to collect the masks before the 11am collection time.

Nevertheless, the distribution was smooth after it kicked off, with people queueing up and collecting their masks in an orderly manner.

Members of the public had to bring their SP utilities bill to collect the masks.

But not everyone was aware of the need to have their bills with them.

Some people were turned away at Prime Supermarket in Hougang because they did not do so.

OUT OF STOCK

Elsewhere, others were turned away when stocks ran out around noon.

One such person was 64-year-old Madam Goh Bian Bian, who visited Cold Storage in Heartland Mall in Hougang around noon, without knowing the masks were already out of stock.

The fishmonger said: "I found out about the mask exercise on reading the papers in the morning, but when I ended my shift, the masks were all taken. It cannot be helped. I will just return tomorrow."

Asked about the supplies seemingly running out, Temasek Foundation said that although collection points may run out of masks temporarily, there is sufficient stock available and residents can either visit the other collection points nearby or come back on another day.

Ms Karen Ng, the 62-year-old branch manager of Prime Supermarket at Block 159A Hougang Street 11, said each supermarket is responsible for ordering its supply of masks from Temasek Foundation.

She said that yesterday, she had stock of about 200 sets of masks. At 1.35pm, about 120 had already been redeemed.

Ms Ng added that she had timed another resupply around 3pm, with 200 more masks on the way. Another 400 may arrive today.

She said that she would need to keep a close eye on supplies to ensure there would be enough for people when they came to collect their masks.