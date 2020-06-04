More than 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

Two men and three women were arrested for their suspected involvement in the smuggling.

More than 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized in a joint operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Singapore Customs last Saturday.

According to a joint press release by the two agencies yesterday, their officers raided a house at Jalan Sayang, along Jalan Kembangan, near Kembangan MRT station.

They found 900 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in brown bags in the rear compartment of a Singapore-registered van parked at the house.

Another 147 cartons and eight packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in one of the bedrooms.

Investigations revealed a Singaporean man, 47, had allegedly bought the illegal cigarettes from an unknown man for resale.

The van driver, also a Singaporean man, 36, had allegedly delivered the duty-unpaid cigarettes to the house.

A search at the driver's home allegedly uncovered another 65 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The two men, and three foreign women aged 33, 35 and 38, were arrested for their suspected involvement in this and drug activities.

About 19g of Ice, 3g of vegetable matter suspected to contain new psychoactive substances, a small amount of ketamine, 36 Ecstasy tablets and various drug paraphernalia were also found.

The van and cash amounting to $52,500 were also seized during the operation.

A total of $95,000 in duty and about $7,700 in goods and services tax (GST) were allegedly evaded.

Buying, selling, delivering, storing, and dealing in duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, or jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences can also be forfeited.