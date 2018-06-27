More than $135,000 worth of contraband cigarettes seized

More than 1,350 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth more than $135,000 were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in two separate cases at Woodlands Checkpoint last week.

Officers found 1,154 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the floorboard of a lorry meant to transport processed food on June 20, ICA said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Another 203 cartons and 1,230 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were discovered in various parts of a Malaysia-registered car on June 21. The cigarettes were hidden in the dashboard, the side panels, door panels and bumpers of the car.

The unpaid duty and goods and services tax for the cigarettes from the lorry and the car amounted to $126,392 and $9,263.91 respectively.