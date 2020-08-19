More than 14 applicants for each 4-room BTO flat in Geylang

Home seekers made a beeline for the four-room Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Geylang, which have one of the highest application rates in recent years.

At 5pm yesterday, there were more than 14 first-time applicants vying for each of the 334 four-room flats, the largest flat type in the BTO project named Dakota One.

These flats are within walking distance of Dakota MRT station.

The application rate beats the previous highest rate of around 13 applicants for each of the 235 four-room flats in Ang Mo Kio in last November's BTO launch.

In this month's sales exercise, which concluded yesterday, the 87 three-room flats in Geylang were less popular, with around five applicants for each unit.

Competition was also stiff in the mature estate of Ang Mo Kio where the 140 five-room flats attracted almost 12 first-time applicants each.

Second-time applicants face an even bleaker prospect, with 171 applicants vying for each flat.

The five-room flats in Ang Mo Kio are the most expensive flats in this exercise, with prices ranging from $571,000 to $725,000.

The project's 240 four-room flats were also hotly contested, attracting more than eight applicants each.

ERA Realty research and consultancy head Nicholas Mak said its proximity to the upcoming Mayflower MRT station and to schools such as Ai Tong School and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary) is its key attraction.

Flats in Bishan were less popular in this round, with four applicants for each of the 272 four-room flats and fewer than two applicants for each of the 80 three-room flats.

FOREST TOWN

In Woodlands, the 438 five-room flats in UrbanVille @ Woodlands were the most in demand, drawing more than six applicants each.

Similarly, the 184 five-room flats in Parc Residences @ Tengah had around five applicants each - the highest application rate since the first flats in the upcoming "forest town" were launched in 2018.

The project's 480 two-room flexi flats drew almost two elderly applicants for each unit. The project will be integrated with a polyclinic.

Ms Christine Sun, head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie, said: "The polyclinic could have been a big deciding factor for the older folk who want to live closer to their children."