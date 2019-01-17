More than 200 online scams for concerts, events last year

More than 200 reports of e-commerce scams involving concert and event tickets were received by the police last year.

In these cases, victims reported that they either received invalid tickets or nothing at all.

In a media release, the police advised members of the public to beware of concert tickets that are priced too affordably and to read the reviews of the seller.

The police added that buyers should also avoid making advanced payments or deposits to strangers.

To avoid tickets being duplicated, the public is advised to only purchase from authorised sellers.

International pop acts like Josh Groban, Maroon 5 and Ed Sheeran as well as popular K-pop boy band BTS are set to perform in Singapore this year.

BTS will be performing this Saturday at the National Stadium.

The New Paper reported last October that fans started to queue five days before the sale of BTS' concert to avoid missing out.

To report such scams, contact the Police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

- RUTH PHANG