More than $29,000 raised for families of Lucky Plaza crash victims

Accidents such as the tragic crash next to Lucky Plaza on Sunday "cannot be guarded against", said Mr Yeo Guat Kwang yesterday.

The chairman for the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) was replying to media questions whether the CDE would look into the possible hazards of domestic workers gathering at pavements.

"It is not fair to say that the pavement is not a proper place to gather because I think no one can imagine or expect a car (to behave the way it did)," he said.

"Any person could have been in the area because it is near a main entrance. It does not have to do with the design of the area or the conduct of any member of the public."

He said the CDE contacted the daughter of one of the deceased, who had indicated her wish to come here to make the necessary arrangements for her mother but could not afford to.

The CDE is raising money for the families of the victims, Mr Yeo said on its Facebook page. As of 12.15am today, the CDE had raised $29,414 from 222 donors on fund-raising website Giving.sg.

The campaign is slated to end on Jan 29, with all proceeds to go directly to the injured foreign domestic workers and beneficiaries of the deceased victims.

HOSPITAL VISIT

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling visited the victims at Tan Tock Seng Hospital yesterday.

Ms Low said on Facebook: "Many of us were shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of two lives and the injuries suffered. We feel for them all, especially in such a time as this, when families and loved ones gather to celebrate and mark the close of the year together."

Mr Balakrishnan said his ministry is working closely with the Philippine Embassy to help the families involved.