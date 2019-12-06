More than 3,400 warnings issued to errant e-scooter riders in November

LTA enforcement officers near Braddell MRT station had issued warnings to errant personal mobility device users. TNP PHOTO: CLARA CHONG

A total of 3,444 warnings were issued to e-scooter riders on footpaths last month, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday.

In a video on Facebook last night, LTA revealed that 111 devices were impounded and 413 active mobility offences were detected.

Using the hashtag #WeMeanBusiness, the video added that errant riders have been charged and sentenced in court.

E-scooters were banned from footpaths from Nov 5, with an advisory period currently in place till Dec 31.

Those caught flouting the new rules will be issued a warning until the end of the period.

The Transition Assistance Package, which includes a $7 million grant, was introduced to assist food delivery riders affected by the ban transition to other devices.

In its post yesterday, LTA said strict enforcement action will be taken against errant users from Jan 1 next year.

It said it has continued with regular enforcement operations at areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Panjang, Clementi, Jalan Besar, Jurong, Punggol, Sembawang, Tanjong Pagar, Toa Payoh, West Coast, Yishun and Yew Tee.

PUNISHMENT

Those caught with non-compliant devices can be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

Those caught riding personal mobility devices on the road, riding unregistered devices, or riding an e-scooter on footpaths, can be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $2,000, or both. - DAVID SUN