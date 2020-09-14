More than 3,500 tracking devices issued to those serving SHN

(From left) The StayHome@SG app on a mobile phone, gateway device and wristband device.

More than 3,500 tracking devices have been issued to those under Covid-19 stay-home notices (SHNs) outside of dedicated facilities, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

Those who arrived in Singapore from 11.59pm on Aug 10 and are allowed to remain outside of such facilities while under SHN have been required to wear the electronic wristband device throughout the period of their notices.

Since June 18, Singaporeans and permanent residents returning from Australia (excluding Victoria state), Macau, China, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia have been allowed to remain at their place of residence while under SHN.

Long-term pass holders may also do so if they or their family members own or are sole tenants of the residence.

On reaching their place of residence, those issued the devices are to activate them, the authorities said last month.

If the devices are not activated, the authorities will determine their location and help with technical difficulties or take enforcement action, as needed.

Children aged 12 and below are exempted from wearing the devices.

ICA also said that, as of 8am on Saturday, it had issued a total of 162,668 SHNs, of which 14,053 are active.

Since Sept 1, those who were in Brunei or New Zealand throughout the 14 days before direct arrival in Singapore have not been issued SHNs.