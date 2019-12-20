More than 600 entries for new Total Defence logo

In 1985, Mr Koh Yoke Chye took part in the first Total Defence logo design competition as a full-time national serviceman with the Police Academy but did not win.

This year, the graphic designer is trying again in the second logo contest, as the current design is being revamped for the first time to incorporate digital defence as the sixth pillar of Total Defence.

Mr Koh, 54, a Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts graduate, told The Straits Times recently: "I wanted to challenge myself to see how far I have come after more than 30 years since the first competition."

His design is among the 10 shortlisted, which the public can vote on till the end of the year. It features five red lines that turn into six lines in the shape of the digit "6".

Mr Koh wanted a "softer" look by not using motifs such as shields, weapons and armour.

Asked what Total Defence meant to him, he said: "I think Total Defence is important to every generation... In changing times, it is vital for people from the older generations like me to be well-versed in the use of technology and to be aware of potential pitfalls."

More than 600 designs were submitted to Nexus, the agency under the Ministry of Defence responsible for Total Defence and national education.

THEME

In 1985, more than 1,700 designs were submitted with the theme of "There's a part of everyone in total defence of Singapore".

More than 20,000 people voted, and the winning entry was by freelance designer Berwin See.

The logo is in the outline of a hand, meant to symbolise action, unity and completeness. The five arrows represent the pillars of Total Defence: military, civil, economic, social and psychological defence.

The sixth pillar, digital defence, was added to the total defence framework in February this year, signalling the threats of cyber attacks and disinformation.

The winner of the logo redesign contest will be awarded $5,000. The nine other shortlisted will be given $500 worth of prizes each.

The public can go to the website www.asiaone.com/totaldefence to vote for their favourite design.