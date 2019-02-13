More than 600 people caught riding PMDs on roads last year

The LTA has focused its enforcement efforts on roads with high traffic.

Last year, 616 people were caught riding personal mobility devices (PMDs) on roads, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min told Parliament yesterday.

Of these, 18 per cent were caught riding PMDs on minor roads in private landed estates, Mr Lam said in response to queries by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Dennis Tan.

It is an offence to ride PMDs, including e-scooters, kick-scooters and hoverboards, on roads under the Road Traffic Act. First-time offenders who ride on local and major roads will be fined $300 and $500 respectively and repeat offenders face stiffer financial penalties.

PMD users found riding on expressways will be charged in court.

If convicted, first-time offenders face up to $2,000 in fines and three months in jail and repeat offenders face a fine of up to $5,000, jail of up to six months, or both.

Mr Lam said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has focused its enforcement efforts on roads with high traffic, and areas that receive high public feedback.

He also said that victims of accidents involving PMDs can seek mediation at the Singapore Mediation Centre or the Law Society of Singapore, although neither has received such cases so far.

Mediation is voluntary and can proceed only with both parties in attendance, Mr Lam said in response to questions from Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC).

Accident victims can also seek compensation through other means such as civil action in the State Courts if mediation fails, or through criminal prosecution if the victim suffers significant injuries, files a police report and the Attorney-General's Chamber assesses that an offence has been committed.

Mr Lam said that the LTA and the Active Mobility Advisory Panel strongly encourage all active mobility device users to purchase third-party liability insurance to protect themselves against third-party claims in the event of an accident.

He added that this was not made compulsory for individual users given the diversity in device users.

Food delivery companies are strongly encouraged to purchase third-party liability insurance for their employees, while PMD-sharing operators need to procure and maintain third-party liability insurance as part of LTA's licensing requirements.