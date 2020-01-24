More than 900 GP clinics to be open during CNY holiday

More than 900 general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open during the Chinese New Year holiday.

Between today and Monday, 949 clinics will be open at various times, many for at least half a day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday. They include 15 24-hour clinics.

People who feel unwell during the celebrations are encouraged to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions.

MOH also reminded the public to eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy during the festivities.

For serious or life-threatening emergencies, the public may seek treatment at a hospital's accident and emergency department.

The announcement comes in the midst of growing concerns over the Wuhan virus spreading during this period.

A complete list of the clinics with their operating hours can be found on the MOH website

(https://www.moh.gov.sg/news-highlights/details/close-to-950-general-prac...).

The public may also call their respective GP clinics for opening hours. - OSMOND CHIA