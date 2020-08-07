More appreciation for delivery riders during Covid-19

A basket of refreshments placed outside the door for delivery riders by a thoughtful resident.

These may be trying times but there are those who still give extra to show their appreciation for food delivery workers.

During the circuit breaker period in March and April, Grab said the proportion of tipped orders across its platform increased by more than three times. The average tipping amount increased by 5 per cent to 10 per cent during the circuit breaker.

The trend has continued in phase two of Singapore's reopening, with the most generous tipper so far contributing an accumulated amount of over $3,000 from April to June, said Grab.

The tipping function was introduced on the Grab app last year, where users can tip delivery riders or drivers for providing good service. All tip amounts received go directly to the driver and delivery partners.

Currently, one in every 40 bookings on the Grab platform receive tips.

Deliveroo reported a 2 per cent increase in trips with a tip from March to June compared with January and February.

Foodpanda was unable to comment on tipping.

A GrabFood customer, marketing executive Sarah Tan, 24, started tipping during the circuit breaker period to express her gratitude.

She told The New Paper: "I wanted to show appreciation for delivery riders. I get to be in the comfort of my home while they expose themselves to the virus to do deliveries."

The increase in tipping was much appreciated by GrabFood delivery rider Goh Yong Wei, 28, who said a customer recently slipped a hongbao into his hand.

Mr Goh was surprised to see a $10 note inside and was touched.

He said: "No matter how much the tip - $1 or $2 - I am appreciative."

Said a Grab spokesman: "We are grateful to see our users express their appreciation of our drivers and delivery partners' efforts through tipping.

"Many users have also shown their gratitude through other ways - some bought our partners meals, offered them drinks during hot days, or even... hung appreciation posters at their front doors.

"We hope that our platform can continue to foster community togetherness and cohesiveness during these challenging times."

Deliveroo rider Aaron Chuah, 39, once received a bubble tea drink from a customer who had deliberately ordered an extra cup for him.

He also said restaurant vendors would often offer drinks to riders while they wait for the orders to be prepared, leaving them on a small table nearby along with a thank-you note.

He said: "Gestures like this motivate me to go on despite how tired I am. It is something you cannot buy in a store."