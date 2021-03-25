More can return to workplace with easing of Covid-19 rules

While the task force is trying to see how it can allow more activities for those who are vaccinated, social gatherings will still remain capped at eight people to prevent a resurgence in cases.

Working from home will soon no longer be the default as more employees can return to their workplaces.

This is because of the progress Singapore has made against Covid-19, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said at a virtual press conference yesterday.

"We will shift to a more flexible and hybrid way of working," added Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

"That means we will allow more employees who are presently working from home to be able to go back to the workplace."

From April 5, 75 per cent of the employees who are currently able to work from home will be able to go back to the workplace at any time, up from the current 50 per cent.

Mr Wong added that the requirement for split teams will no longer be mandated, but employers are strongly encouraged to still stagger start times and implement flexible working hours.

The Ministry of Health said these measures help to lower transmission risks by reducing interactions at the workplace and reducing crowding at common spaces at or near the workplace and in public places, including public transport.

"Social and recreational gatherings, such as team bonding events organised by the employer, will be allowed but must be limited to a total size of no more than eight persons."

Singapore National Employers Federation executive director Sim Gim Guan said that while working from home need not be the default mode, the health and safety of employees should remain a priority for employers.

"At the same time, employers would be able to introduce innovative work arrangements that align business requirements with employees' needs," he added.

"This would enable employers to remain competitive and sustain the implementation of flexible work arrangements in the post-Covid-19 economy."

Reacting to the announcement, operations executive Michael Templar, 35, told The New Paper that most people will need to refamiliarise themselves with working in a more crowded environment.

He said: "I have become used to the quiet whenever I am working in the office. We will need to readjust and adapt when more people return."

Civil servant Glen Ong feels employers should not be too hasty to call their staff back despite the easing of restrictions.

Mr Ong, 29, who has been working from home since the start of the pandemic, said: "I believe I have been more productive, and it has also allowed me to develop myself with the time I save from not commuting.

"I can spend more time with family, and my colleagues have been able to devote more time to their children. The pandemic has shown us that working in an office is a dated concept."

Mr Adrian Lee, who co-founded local car-sharing platform and tech solutions provider Tribecar, believes the company will continue to prioritise working from home.

He said: "While we welcome the increased workplace flexibility, we do not believe we will make any significant changes to our remote-first work arrangement.

"The current arrangement has proven to be highly productive and enjoyable as my coworkers spend less time commuting and more time with their families. That said, the opportunity to do larger scale in-office training and team bonding would certainly boost team effectiveness and morale."

From April 24, more people will be allowed to attend some events with pre-event testing, such as marriage solemnisations, wedding receptions, live performances and pilot business and sports events.

Mr Gan said the vaccination programme will be extended to younger groups, starting with people aged 45 to 59, who can register their interest with immediate effect.

The task force is looking at how it can allow more activities to resume for inoculated individuals but stressed that adhering to safe management measures remains key, even for this group, Mr Gan added.

However, social gatherings will remain capped at eight, with Mr Wong reiterating the need to guard against a resurgence in infections, as has happened in other countries.

"Don't get too excited that things are under control and then we can quickly open up everything. I think that would be rash, and that can easily undo all the good things that we have achieved so far," he added.