More cars damaged from tree falling on top of them

A tree in a Housing Board carpark fell on two cars on Tuesday morning after strong winds and heavy rain.

The incident, which happened at about 11am at a carpark in Hougang Avenue 2 in front of Block 703, came a day after another tree fell on a black Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot of a Bedok North housing estate, uprooting a metal railing in its path.

According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, no one was injured in Tuesday's incident, but the two cars - a red Toyota and a white Honda - sustained some damage. The red Toyota, which was closer to the tree, had its rear windows shattered and roof dented.

The white Honda also had a dented roof.

Wanbao reported that the tree, which was in front of a coffee shop, was about six storeys high.

An eyewitness who wanted to be known only as Mr Chen, 60, said he was smoking in front of his hair salon when the tree fell.

He said: "The tree was already tilting slightly. It fell suddenly and many people in the coffee shop were alarmed and ran out."

The owner of the red Toyota, who wanted to be known only as Ms Wang, 50, said her husband was in the area to attend a funeral and was having breakfast.

She said: "I was working when he called me. Initially, I thought the car had been scratched by the tree, but I realised later that the tree had fallen onto the car."

She intends to contact her insurance company.

The owner of the Honda, Mr Huang Kewei, 35, said he bought his car about two years ago. - ADELINE TAN