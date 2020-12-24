More celebs may be in trouble over large gathering at private home

Mediacorp artistes Jeffrey Xu, Shane Pow, Terence Cao and Sonia Chew in a gathering that may have breached safe distancing guidelines.

A day after Ah Boys To Men actor Maxi Lim and influencer Lizy Teo's wedding reception came into focus for potential Covid-19 breaches, more celebrities may be in hot water.

Mediacorp artistes Jeffrey Xu, Shane Pow, Terence Cao and Sonia Chew were pictured in what looked like a large gathering that may have breached safe distancing rules.

The photograph was posted by Mr Xu on his 32nd birthday on Oct 3, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday. It shows a group of 13 people in what appears to be a private residence. Currently, households can have up to only five visitors.

Mr Cao, Mr Pow and Mr Xu, who is holding a cake, are in the foreground while Ms Chew and two other celebrities, Julie Tan and Jeremy Chan, who are not part of Mediacorp, are behind them. No one is wearing a mask.

Mediacorp has apologised on behalf of its artistes who, it says, deeply regret their actions. "They would like to apologise for the mistake and assure everyone this will not happen again," the broadcaster said.

Ms Tan also apologised in an e-mail to The New Paper.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) said it has been alerted to "a possible violation of safe distancing measures that occurred in a residence", and investigations are ongoing.

Mr Lim and Ms Teo's wedding reception at One Degree 15 Marina in Sentosa Cove was attended by many celebrities, including director Jack Neo, who told Shin Min yesterday that he stayed for only the first half of the reception and everyone was wearing masks when he left.

In a statement last night, Fly Entertainment, which manages Mr Lim and some of the guests, said it has advised them to cooperate with the authorities.

"We have been reminding and will continue to remind our artistes and staff to adhere to all safety measures strictly."