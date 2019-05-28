More dengue cases this year than all of 2018

Senior Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin (in blue shirt) visiting a Woodlands resident's home to raise awareness of the dengue spread.

A recent spike in dengue cases has caused the total so far this year to exceed that of the whole of 2018, a surge that has prompted the National Environment Agency (NEA) to bring forward its annual dengue prevention programme.

The programme involves grassroots organisations and NEA officials raising residents' awareness of the spread of the disease and ways to curb it.

NEA said 3,541 dengue cases have been reported to date this year, compared with 3,285 cases for the whole of 2018.

Three people, all of whom were in their seventies, have died from the mosquito-borne viral disease this year.

The two largest active dengue clusters seen recently were both in the Woodlands estate. So far, 88 breeding spots have been detected, of which 72 were in homes.

A total of 239 dengue cases have hitherto been reported in the estate.

Yesterday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin, adviser to Woodlands grassroots organisations, visited the homes at Block 834, Woodlands Street 83, with NEA officers.

The block has had seven reported dengue cases so far.

The visits are aimed at making residents more aware of the ongoing dengue outbreak and to intensify their efforts at preventing the spread of the disease.

Mr Amrin also distributed bottles of insect repellent to residents and reminded them to do their part in fighting dengue, like removing mosquito-breeding sources in their homes.

Calling on the whole community to help stop the rise of dengue cases, he said: "It is very important for us to work closely together because lives are at stake."

Apart from house visits with grassroots organisations, the NEA also partners various stakeholders, including town councils and construction site contractors, to spread dengue prevention messages.